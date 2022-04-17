Giordano scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Ottawa on Saturday.

William Nylander fed a stretch pass to Gio, who carried it into the left wing dot and then wired it short side past Anton Forsberg for the win at 3:26 of OT. Giordano played 21:29 and also finished plus-3 with three shots, two hits and two blocked shots. It was a great night for the veteran, who stabilizes the Toronto blue line with his tremendous calm and leadership.