Giordano got the Maple Leafs on the board in the first period, beating Philipp Grubauer five-hole to tie the game at 1-1. In the second period, he recorded the 2,045th blocked shot of his career, passing Kris Russell for the most in NHL history, though the league only began consistently tracking that statistic in the 2005-06 season. Nonetheless, it's a massive accomplishment for Giordano, who has long mixed defensive responsibility with a bit of a scoring flair. For the season, he's at 22 points, 86 shots on net, 115 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-24 rating while hanging onto a top-four role.