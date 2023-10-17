Giordano recorded an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

The assist was Giordano's first point through three games this season. The 40-year-old defenseman saw a season-high 17:10 of ice time Monday, but he's been firmly on the third pairing to begin the year. He's added five hits, seven blocked shots, six shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating. With little chance of getting power-play time, Giordano has minimal fantasy value in his current role.