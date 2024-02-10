Giordano suffered an upper-body injury versus Dallas on Wednesday and is day-to-day, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Giordano will miss Saturday's contest in Ottawa and will be replaced on the blue line by William Lagesson. Giordano has not had a point in his last 12 games, and has a goal and six points in 34 appearances this season.
