Giordano logged more than 20 minutes of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

The veteran blueliner hasn't hit the scoresheet much -- he has one assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating in four games. But Giordano's ice time is increasing, and he will help stabilize the blue line for a team missing Jake Muzzin (neck). That extra ice time at 5-on-5 may result in less time on the second power-play unit, though, which would likely bump down his fantasy value.