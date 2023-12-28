Giordano (finger) is expecting to return to the lineup Friday in Columbus, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Giordano was injured Nov. 28 and practiced Thursday alongside Timothy Liljegren on the third pairing. Giordano has missed the last 12 contests and has a goal and four assists in 20 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Not ready to return Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Won't return before Christmas•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Shifts to LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Week-to-week•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Won't play Thursday•