Giordano will be a healthy scratch in Ottawa on Saturday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Giordano gets a well-deserved night off as the 39-year-old has yet to miss a game this season. Giordano, who set the NHL record for career blocked shots Feb. 26 when he passed Kris Russell, has four goals, 18 assists, 52 hits and 126 blocked shots this season.