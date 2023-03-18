Giordano will be a healthy scratch in Ottawa on Saturday, Luke Fox of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Giordano gets a well-deserved night off as the 39-year-old has yet to miss a game this season. Giordano, who set the NHL record for career blocked shots Feb. 26 when he passed Kris Russell, has four goals, 18 assists, 52 hits and 126 blocked shots this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Claims shot-blocking crown•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Offers helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Two-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Lends helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Assist in two straight games•