Giordano logged more than 20 minutes of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

He hasn't hit the score sheet much -- he has one assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating in four games. But Giordano's ice time is increasing and will help stabilize the blue line for a team missing Jake Muzzin (neck). That extra ice time 5v5 may result in less time on the second power-play unit, though, and that would bump down his fantasy value.