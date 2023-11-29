Giordano (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Panthers.
Giordano was injured in the first period of the contest. The 40-year-old defenseman has two assists over his last four games while holding down a top-four role. If he can't suit up Thursday versus the Kraken, William Lagesson will likely take Giordano's place in the lineup.
