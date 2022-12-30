Giordano recorded an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Giordano set up an Alex Kerfoot tally in the second period. This was Giordano's fourth straight game with a helper, though his offense may not stay hot for long once Morgan Rielly is back to his full role as the Maple Leafs' top blueliner. There should still be some space for Giordano to be productive -- he has 12 points, 45 shots on net, 70 blocked shots, 30 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 36 contests this season.