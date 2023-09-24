Giordano is using his poor finish to 2022-23 as motivation heading into this season, reports The Athletic. His ice time dropped from 19 minutes per game during the regular season last year to eight-to-nine minutes by the end of the postseason.

That 19 minutes a night is tough for a lot of players, let alone one who will soon be 40 and the oldest player in the NHL. Giordano has recognized that he needs to better rest and recover between games, and "maybe pay attention a bit more to the science with our guys... I think the game's changing so you have to (too)." He's referring to the Leafs' sport science team and the analytics they produce. Giordano's fantasy value is behind him, but he can help his team go far in the playoffs. That is, if he can prove that last postseason was an outlier.