Giordano (rest) will sit out Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Giordano has registered 24 points, 107 shots on goal, 147 blocked shots and 60 hits in 78 contests this campaign. He will get some rest prior to Toronto's regular-season finale Thursday versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Resting Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Claims shot-blocking crown•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Offers helper in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano: Two-game point streak•