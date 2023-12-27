Giordano (finger) isn't expected to return Wednesday versus Ottawa, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic.

Giordano did participate in the morning skate, but he practiced alongside projected healthy scratch Conor Timmins, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports. Giordano hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 28, but he's believed to be day-to-day at this point, so the 40-year-old might be an option to return as soon as Friday versus Columbus. When he does play, it will likely be as a member of the third pairing.