Giordano (finger) was taken off long-term injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site, which sets the stage for him to return in the evening's game versus Columbus.

Giordano last played Nov. 28. He has a goal, five points, 24 hits and 50 blocks in 20 contests this year. Giordano's return is likely to result in William Lagesson being a healthy scratch Friday.

