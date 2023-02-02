Giordano notched an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Giordano set up Calle Jarnkrok's third-period tally. The assist was Giordano's sixth point in his last eight contests, a span which has also seen him produce 22 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. The 39-year-old defenseman continues to play in a top-four role -- he's up to 19 points, a plus-19 rating, 77 shots on net, 100 blocked shots, 38 hits and 45 PIM through 52 appearances.