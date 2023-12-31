Giordano logged an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Giordano helped out on a Timothy Liljegren goal in the third period. This was Giordano's second game back from a finger injury that sent him to long-term injured reserve. The 40-year-old blueliner should be expected to hold down a bottom-four role as long as he can stay healthy. He's picked up six points, 28 shots on net, 51 blocked shots, 24 hits, 27 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 22 appearances this season.