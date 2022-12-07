Giordano recorded an assist, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Stars.
Giordano helped out on a John Tavares goal in the first period. The 39-year-old Giordano has collected three assists in his last six games as he continues to see a larger role to cover for the Maple Leafs' many missing blueliners. He's at seven points, 35 shots on goal, 56 blocked shots, 29 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 27 outings this season.
