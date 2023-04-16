Giordano (undisclosed) practiced Sunday and is slated to play in Game 1 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Giordano sat out the final two games of the regular season for some additional rest. The 39-year-old defender registered 24 points, 107 shots on goal and 147 blocked shots in 78 contests during the 2022-23 campaign.
