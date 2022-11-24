Giordano recorded six blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Devils.
Giordano's fearless ways helped the Leafs put an end to the Devils' 13-game winning streak. Unfortunately, he's not doing much for fantasy managers offensively, as his 0.6 points per 60 minutes represents a career low through 15 years of service time.
