Watch Now:

Giordano recorded an assist in a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Giordano closed out his five-game pointless streak but is still mired in a nine-game goal drought during which he recorded a meager seven shots. With his minimal offensive production, the defenseman could be in danger of being dropped from the second power-play unit once John Klingberg (undisclosed) returns to action.

More News