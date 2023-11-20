Giordano recorded an assist in a 4-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.
Giordano closed out his five-game pointless streak but is still mired in a nine-game goal drought during which he recorded a meager seven shots. With his minimal offensive production, the defenseman could be in danger of being dropped from the second power-play unit once John Klingberg (undisclosed) returns to action.
