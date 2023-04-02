Giordano will get an extra day of rest Sunday when the Maple Leafs take on the Red Wings, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Giordano will sit Sunday with Toronto having locked down a playoff spot. The 39-year-old blueliner has four goals, 24 points and a plus-26 rating in 74 games this season. Conor Timmins will slot back into the lineup in Giordano's absence.