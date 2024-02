Giordano recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

After missing the last game with a lower body injury, Giordano returned to his regular spot on the left side of the third defensive pairing. Him and defensive partner William Lagesson helped hold the Blues in check all night as they only produced 15 total shots on Ilya Samsonov. Giordano finished with an assist on the empty-net goal and a plus-2 rating in 16:38 TOI.