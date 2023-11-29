Watch Now:

Giordano (upper body) will miss time after sustaining an injury in Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Giordano seems likely to miss at least the next two games after head coach Sheldon Keefe provided the injury update in his postgame comments. With Giordano out, William Lagesson is likely to enter the Maple Leafs' lineup against the Kraken on Thursday.

