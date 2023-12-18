CapFriendly reported Monday that Giordano (finger) has been moved to long-term injured reserve.

Giordano, who hasn't played since Nov. 28 against Florida because of a broken finger, is eligible to return as early as Dec. 23 versus Columbus. However, it remains unclear when he will be available to play. Giordano has been credited with one goal, four assists, 25 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and 24 hits over 20 games this season.