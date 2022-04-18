Giordano registered an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Giordano set up Mitch Marner's first-period tally. With a goal and five helpers in his last six games, Giordano has started to settle in nicely with the Maple Leafs. The 38-year-old defenseman has picked up 32 points, 143 shots on net, 124 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating in 69 appearances between the Leafs and the Kraken this season. He's seen a smaller role with the Maple Leafs, but their stronger offense as a team has helped revive his production.