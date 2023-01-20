Giordano scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Jets.
The goal went into an empty net. Giordano was his usual steady self Thursday -- one hit, three blocks, two shots and he even added a minor penalty to the mix. The 39-year-old has a point in two straight games (one goal, one assist).
