Giordano, who picked up two points in seven playoff games and is an unrestricted free agent, loved his time in Toronto and wants to "be on a team that I believe can win," reports TSN.ca.
He hopes to play a couple more years and the Leafs would love to have him, but on a hometown rate given their cap issues. Giordano was a solidifying presence on the Leafs' back end upon his arrival and with the team in a win-now window, he could be part of their future.
