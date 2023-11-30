Giordano suffered a broken finger versus Florida on Tuesday and is week-to-week, according to Sportsnet.ca.

Giordano's loss won't be significant as far as his fantasy value as he has a goal, four assists, 50 blocked shots and 24 hits, but his presence will be missed on the Maple Leafs blue line. Look for William Lagesson to return to the lineup after he was a healthy scratch Tuesday.