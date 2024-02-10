Giordano suffered an upper-body injury versus Dallas on Wednesday and won't play Saturday against Ottawa, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Giordano, who may be out a bit longer than day-to-day, will be replaced in the lineup by William Lagesson. The 40-year-old Giordano has not had a point in his last 12 games and has a goal and six points in 34 appearances this season.
