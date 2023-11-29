Giordano is being evaluated for a hand injury, but he'll miss Thursday's game against Seattle at a minimum, coach Sheldon Keefe told Jonas Siegel of The Athletic on Wednesday.
Giordano was injured during Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over Florida. He has a goal and five points in 20 contests this season. With Giordano out Thursday, William Lagesson will likely draw back into the lineup.
