Giordano (finger) will not play prior to the NHL's Christmas break, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Giordano is expected to be day-to-day coming out of the break but will have been sidelined for 11 games at that point. The blueliner has struggled offensively this season with just three assists in his last 12 outings. Still, Giordano should have enough time to get over the 20-point threshold for the 11th consecutive campaign.