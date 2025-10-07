Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Placed on LTIR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rifai (wrist) landed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per PuckPedia.
Rifai was injured in late September during preseason play and underwent wrist surgery as a result. The 27-year-old seemingly will not be ready to return any time soon, and he'll likely be reassigned to AHL Toronto once he's fully healthy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Needs wrist surgery•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Sent to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Recalled from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Returns to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Marshall Rifai: Recalled from minors•