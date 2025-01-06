Rifai was elevated from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Rifai's promotion comes as Jake McCabe (upper body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Even with his promotion, the 26-year-old Rifai is far from a lock to suit up against the Flyers on Tuesday, as Conor Timmins likely has the inside track for a spot in the lineup.
