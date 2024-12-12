Rifai was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Thursday.
Rifai has yet to play in the NHL this season and has been a healthy scratch in all five contests in which he was recalled. The 25-year-old defenseman had two goals. two assists, a plus-10 rating and 18 PIM across 17 AHL appearances before his recall.
