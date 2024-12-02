Rifai was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday.
In a corresponding move, Toronto placed Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) on injured reserve. Rifai hasn't earned a point in two NHL appearances this season while posting one shot on goal, one blocked shot and four hits. He will be an option for Monday's game against Chicago but could be a healthy scratch.
