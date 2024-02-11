Jones made 28 saves in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

It was Jones' first start since Jan. 20. He didn't play poorly -- the goals were all impressive. Claude Giroux corralled a rebound in front, waited for Jones to commit and scored on a backhand. Vladimir Tarasenko got the second goal on a breakaway and Shane Pinto tipped in a point shot. Josh Norris got the winner on a seeing-eye wrist shot that went top shelf. Jones will continue to see sporadic work until Joseph Woll (lower body) returns or the Leafs trade for a netminder.