Jones made 27 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Senators on Wednesday. He allowed three goals.

The Leafs spotted him a two-goal lead early in the first period, but the Sens clawed their way back with four straight goals. Parker Kelly beat him midway through the second on a 2-on-1 rush to get within one goal at 2-1. Then Drake Batherson popped in a rebound at 14:25 of the same frame to tie things up 2-2. Batherson put the Sens up for good early in the third, banking a shot off Jones' back and in from behind the goal line. After starting 3-0 with just four goals allowed, Jones is 1-2-0 in four appearances with 12 goals allowed. He tends to slow down as the season goes on, but this feels a bit early for that. It bears watching, though.