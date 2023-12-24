Jones made 27 saves in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The only shot that got past him came off the stick of Justin Danforth, who scored 22 seconds into the second on a partial breakaway. It was a sharp rebound after Thursday's beating in Buffalo. Jones is 4-1-0 in four starts (six appearances), and he has a 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage. With Ilya Samsonov's struggles, Jones is now the defacto starter until Joseph Woll (lower body) returns. Or until the Leafs acquire another goaltender, which was one of the hot topics on the Saturday Headlines on Sportsnet. Keep trotting Jones out until things change in Toronto.