Jones turned aside 22 shots in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Henry Thrun spoiled his shutout bid with a power-play tally in the second period, but otherwise Jones had no trouble dispatching the team he spent six seasons with between 2015-16 and 2020-21. The 34-year-old has recaptured the form he displayed in his first few campaigns for San Jose, allowing only three goals in total while winning four straight starts. Since making his Maple Leafs debut Dec. 7, Jones is 8-3-0 in 12 outings with a dazzling 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage.