Jones will protect the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Jones has allowed 12 goals over his last five outings (four starts), though he's gone just 2-2-0 in that span. The 33-year-old continues to play better than Ilya Samsonov, who struggled versus the Blue Jackets in a 6-5 overtime loss on Friday. The Hurricanes have scored at least four goals in four of their last five games, which presents a challenge for Jones as he looks to keep things rolling.