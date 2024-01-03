Jones posted a 31-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Jones was able to blank the team that gave him his first NHL action, earning his second shutout of the season and the 30th of his career. The 33-year-old is unlucky to have won just two of his last four games -- he's allowed just six goals in that span. For the season, he's at 5-3-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage through nine appearances. It's possible Jones could go back-to-back and start against the Ducks on Wednesday, but Dennis Hildeby could also get the nod for his NHL debut.