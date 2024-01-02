Jones will defend the road net Tuesday against the Kings, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Depending on how Jones feels after the contest, he could play again Wednesday versus Anaheim. The 33-year-old netminder has a 4-3-0 record this season with one shutout, a 2.73 GAA and a .915 save percentage over eight games played. The Kings sit seventh in the league with 3.48 goals per contest this campaign.