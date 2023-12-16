Jones was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the home start versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Jones is 2-0-0 and has given up four goals on 41 shots this season. The 33-year-old netminder has spent most of the season at the AHL level, the first time he has been in the minors since the 2013-14 campaign. Jones was 2-1-1 with a 3.37 GAA and .870 save percentage with AHL Toronto before his recall. The Penguins are averaging 2.93 goals per game, 24th in the NHL.