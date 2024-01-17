Jones allowed three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Jones was staked to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period before surrendering a Leon Draisaitl goal later in the frame, followed by two more unanswered tallies in the third en route to a 4-2 defeat. It's the third straight loss for the 34-year-old netminder -- he's allowed 11 goals on 93 shots in that span. Overall, Jones falls to 8-5-1 with a .922 save percentage and 2.36 GAA this season. While Jones has earned the starting job over Ilya Samsonov, it remains to be seen how Toronto's goalie situation will shake out with Joseph Woll (ankle) nearing a return.