Jones is expected to get the road start in Ottawa on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Jones was the first netminder off the ice at morning practice. He has sat on the bench the last five games as Ilya Samsonov has taken over as the Maple Leafs' No. 1 goaltender. Jones is 9-6-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. He will face the Senators who scored three times on 29 shots versus Jones on Dec. 27, in a 4-2 Ottawa win.
