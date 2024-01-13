Jones will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Saturday, according to David Alter of SI.com.

Jones has taken over the No. 1 job with the Maple Leafs after starting the season in the AHL. He is 8-3-1 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.15 GAA and a .928 save percentage. Jones could have a tough time Saturday against an Avalanche team has gone 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Colorado also ranks third in the league this campaign with 3.64 goals per contest.