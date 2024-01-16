Jones will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game versus the Oilers, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Jones wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Avalanche, surrendering four goals on 32 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. He'll try to return to the win column in a brutal road matchup with a scorching-hot Edmonton team that's won 10 straight games.
