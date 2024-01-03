Watch Now:

Jones will protect the road goal against the Ducks on Wednesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Jones made 31 saves in a 3-0 shutout win over the Kings, and he's apparently feeling well enough to play for a second night in a row. The Ducks are a far less formidable opponent, having lost five of their last eight contests while scoring just 19 goals in that span.

