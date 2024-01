Jones will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Sharks, according to Mark Masters of TSN.

Jones is coming off a 23-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 victory over San Jose. He has stopped 81 of 83 shots during his three-game winning streak. In 11 games this season, Jones has provided a 7-3-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .932 save percentage. The Sharks sit 32nd in the league this campaign with 2.00 goals per contest.