Jones is expected to start on the road against Vancouver on Saturday, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Jones has a 9-5-1 record, 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage in 16 contests this season. He's struggled recently, though, allowing at least three goals in each of his last four starts. It will be difficult for Jones to rebound against the Canucks, who led the league offensively this year with 3.78 goals per game.